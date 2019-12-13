Home

BURBRIDGE Carol Elizabeth Formerly of Millart & Sandy bank.
Passed away at Oaklands
Court Nursing Home, Horam on
26th November 2019, aged 92 years.
Funeral service to take place at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Monday 16th December 2019
at 11.30am in the main chapel.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service, 11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE. 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
