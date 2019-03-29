|
|
|
Dowsett Bryan "Shepperds" Greengrocer for 46 years,
sadly passed away on 19th March 2019, aged 77 years.
He will be greatly missed by
his loving wife Robina (Molly),
proud Dad to Tina, Natalie and John, special Grandad to Charlotte, Nicole, Josh and Austin.
Father in law to Julia, Mooch and Ray.
Funeral service at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Monday 1st April at 1pm.
Colours welcome.
Family flowers only, donations to the Conquest Critical Care Unit,
c/o Haines & Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne. BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
