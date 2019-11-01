|
Stent Brian Passed peacefully on 21 October 2019, aged 89.
His positivity brought sunshine to the lives of those who knew him especially his wife Dorothy, daughters,
sons-in-law, grandsons and partners and great grand daughter.
Please join us in a celebration of his life on Friday, 8th November at 10.45am at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel.
Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to "Eastbourne Blind Society", c/o Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 1, 2019