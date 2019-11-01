Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:45
Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel
Brian Stent Notice
Stent Brian Passed peacefully on 21 October 2019, aged 89.

His positivity brought sunshine to the lives of those who knew him especially his wife Dorothy, daughters,
sons-in-law, grandsons and partners and great grand daughter.

Please join us in a celebration of his life on Friday, 8th November at 10.45am at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel.

Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to "Eastbourne Blind Society", c/o Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
