Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00
Portsmouth Cathedral
Brian King


1939 - 2019
Brian King Notice
KING Brian Henry 1939 - 2019.
Beloved Vicar of St. Elisabeth's, Eastbourne, from 1975 to 1996 died on Saturday. Having increasingly fought with dialysis and Alzheimer's, Brian was ready to complete his pilgrims' journey. His winning smile, love of sunny spots, cheerful humour, patient listening and endless cup of tea making will be missed by his family and friends alike.

Requiem Mass will be held at Portsmouth Cathedral at 12.00
on Wednesday July 24th.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 19, 2019
