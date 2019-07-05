|
|
|
BIGNELL Brian Noel Sadly passed away on the
25th June 2019, aged 94 years.
Dearly loved husband of Amanda, father to Anne and Keith, father-in-law to Valerie and grandfather to Charlotte.
Will be greatly missed by all the family,
comrades and his many friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Monday 15th July 2019 at 12:15pm
in the main chapel.
No flowers please, but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK or Queen Alexandra Cottage Homes.
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 5, 2019