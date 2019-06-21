|
ADAMS Brenda Frances Louisa
(formerly Preston,
nee Marchant) Passed away 8th June 2019 at Eastbourne District General Hospital, aged 86.
Beloved wife of Ken (known as Adam). Loving mother to Stephen, Graeme, and the late Peter. Gran to Lisa, Rebecca & Mark, and Emma-Jane, Christopher & Dennis.
Funeral to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday 24th June 2019 at 3.15pm, with a thanksgiving service afterwards at Pevensey Bay Baptist Church.
Family flowers only please.
There will be boxes available on the day for donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK or Barnabas Fund.
