Webb Beryl Passed away peacefully on
13th November 2019, aged 93 years.
Reunited with her husband Harold Everard and son Martin.
Formerly of Coppice Avenue, Willingdon.
Loving mother, grandmother and
great grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place
at Eastbourne Crematorium
on Tuesday 26th November 2019
at 1.45 p.m. in the Main Chapel.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to The Emilie Galloway Home of Rest. Cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service, 11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE. 01323 440909 www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 22, 2019