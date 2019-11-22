Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hailsham Funeral Service (Hailsham)
11 Station Rd
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 440909
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
13:45
Eastbourne Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Webb

Notice Condolences

Beryl Webb Notice
Webb Beryl Passed away peacefully on
13th November 2019, aged 93 years.

Reunited with her husband Harold Everard and son Martin.
Formerly of Coppice Avenue, Willingdon.

Loving mother, grandmother and
great grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service to take place
at Eastbourne Crematorium
on Tuesday 26th November 2019
at 1.45 p.m. in the Main Chapel.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to The Emilie Galloway Home of Rest. Cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service, 11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE. 01323 440909 www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -