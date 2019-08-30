Home

Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
13:30
Victoria Baptise Church
Eastbourne
Beryl Peacock Notice
PEACOCK Beryl Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness
aged 81.
Wife to Tony for sixty special years, mother to two loved daughters
Karen and Beverley, devoted nana
to Simon, Aleesha, Beth and Tilly.
Thanksgiving service to take place at Victoria Baptise Church, Eastbourne on Friday 6th September 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to Rosedale Funeral Directors for Eastbourne Hospice and Dementia UK.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
