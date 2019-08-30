|
EDGINTON Beryl (Beeney) Sadly, passed away 12th August, 2019, aged 80.
Much loved wife to Jon, mother, grandparent, sister, aunt and friend.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 9th September at 1pm at
St. Mary's Church, Church Street, Willingdon.
Her vibrant personality and presence will be missed by so many.
A shining light in life.
Lived it to the full.
Donations can be given on the day for MIND mental health charity.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
56 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex,
BN26 6AD. 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 30, 2019