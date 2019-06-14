Home

Barbara Rogers Notice
ROGERS Barbara (Barbie)
née HEALY
née MOSS Passed peacefully on 27th May, aged 77 with family at her side.
Much loved by family and friends,
she will be sadly missed.

Wife to Eric, beloved Mother to Paul, Grandmother to Tom, Josh, Craig, Cara and Gemma and Great Grandmother, Step Mother to Steve and Mandy.

Funeral to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium 28th June at 1.00pm.

All enquiries and donations in Barbara's memory for Dementia UK
or The c/o
Serenity Funeral Directors,
43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT

At Mums request no white flowers please.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 14, 2019
