Hailsham Funeral Service (Hailsham)
11 Station Rd
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 440909
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
16:00
Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel
Archibald Elliott Notice
ELLIOTT Archibald Wilkin (Archie) of Elliotts Newsagents, Hampden Park.
Passed away peacefully at home on 25th May 2019, aged 90.
Beloved husband of Margaret and treasured father to Linda, Anne and Judith and a much loved
grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel on Wednesday 12th June at 4pm.
Family flowers only. Donations may be made in memory of Archie to the RNLI or St Wilfrid's Hospice
c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham BN27 2BE Tel.01323 440909
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 7, 2019
