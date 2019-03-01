Home

Committal
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
09:45
Eastbourne Crematorium Family Chapel
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00
Emmanuel Church
Greenfield Road
Eastbourne
Anne Green Notice
GREEN ANNE MARKS Passed away peacefully at Manor Hall Nursing Home on 12th February 2019
aged 85 years.
Much loved mother of Peter and
sister of Mildred.
Committal Service at
Eastbourne Crematorium
Family Chapel on
Thursday 7th March at 9.45am, followed by Service of Thanksgiving 11.00am at Emmanuel Church, Greenfield Road, Eastbourne.
Family flowers only.
Donations marked in memory of
Ann Green to South Coast
Nursing Homes Ltd
will be forwarded to Manor Hall c/o
Haine & Son Funeral directors,
19 South Street Eastbourne BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
