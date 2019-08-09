|
|
|
HART Amie Jayne Our beautiful Angel
Amie Jayne Hart
taken on 24th July 2019.
Will be sadly missed by her Parents, Brothers, Nephews and Niece
and her beloved Daughter Sarah Mai.
Funeral Service will take place
on Monday 19th August at 1pm at Eastbourne Crematorium,
followed by a celebration of
Amie's life at Priory Court Tea Rooms opposite Pevensey Castle.
Donations in Amie's memory
can be made to 'BEAT' c/o
Haine and Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6AH, telephone: 01323 489127.
'Fly high our darling Angel'
Love Mum and Dad
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 9, 2019