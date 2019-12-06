|
ELCOCK Alfreda Mary (Freda) Passed away peacefully at
St.Rita's Nursing Home,
St.George's Park, Ditchling Common
on 9th November 2019, aged 103 years.
Formerly of East Dean and Eastbourne.
Loved and missed by many.
Beloved wife of the late Harry ,
very dearly loved mother of
Patricia (deceased) and Christine,
devoted grandmother to Jenny,
Mark and Richard, great grandmother
to William, Emily and Edward and a dear mother-in-law to John and David.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St.George's Retreat Chapel Ditchling Common, RH15 0SF, on Monday
16th December at 11am, followed by interment at Langney Cemetery, Eastbourne BN23 8AE.
Family flowers only please but donations for Alzheimer's Research UK c/o R A Brooks & Son, 35, Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, W.Sussex
RH16 4EN Tel: 01444 454391.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 6, 2019