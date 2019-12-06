Home

BELL Alan Suddenly at home in on
20th November, aged 70.
We lost one of life's gentleman,
Alan Bell, former School Teacher, Entertainer and Author. Devoted husband to Maureen, father to Stephen, David, Paul and the late Victoria, beloved grandad to Jonathan, Jack, Adam, George, Sam and Eva. Funeral service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium
Monday 16th December at 12.15pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be made in Alan's memory to Queen Alexandra Cottage Homes Gf.me/u/w32vd4
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
