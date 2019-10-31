|
|
|
Lowe Zona Passed away at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 23rd October 2019
aged 94 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Tommy.
Loving Mum of Anne, Susan and Rafe. Cherished Mother in law of Diane and Mick. Devoted Nanna of Vicky, Danielle, Cat and Rebekah. Also Great Grandma of Jack, Hattie and Tommy.
Zona will be sadly missed by all
her family friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th November at 12:40pm.
Family flowers only please however there will be a collection following the service for donations towards "Dementia UK & Alzheimer's Research." Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019