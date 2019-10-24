Home

WILSON WILLIAM (BILL) Passed away peacefully on
18th October, at home after a long illness bravely borne, supported
by his loving family and of Hatfield,
aged 84 years. Dearly beloved husband of Dolores, loving dad to Billy, Robert and Sarah, also a dear father in law, grandad and great grandad.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral service in St Lawrence Parish Church, Hatfield on Tuesday 29th October at 11am followed by interment in Hatfield Cemetery. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in lieu for the family's choice. A plate will be provided in church. Enquiries to:
B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake. tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019
