Armitage Funeral Service
The Chilterns, 3A Field Rd, Thorne, Doncaster
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN8 4AG
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
15:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
TURTON William Edwin Passed away on
7th November aged 95 years, after a long fulfilling life.
Loving husband of the late Jennie Turton, beloved father of Geoffrey, Dawn and the late Malcolm,
beloved grandad to Amanda, Mark, Robert, Sarah, Jack and Sam and a dear great grandad.
Bill's funeral service will take place on Monday 25th November at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, 3.20pm. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support, box provided at the crematorium. Refreshments will be provided afterwards at The Blue Bell in Hatfield.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019
