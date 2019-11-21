|
|
|
TURTON William Edwin Passed away on
7th November aged 95 years, after a long fulfilling life.
Loving husband of the late Jennie Turton, beloved father of Geoffrey, Dawn and the late Malcolm,
beloved grandad to Amanda, Mark, Robert, Sarah, Jack and Sam and a dear great grandad.
Bill's funeral service will take place on Monday 25th November at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, 3.20pm. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support, box provided at the crematorium. Refreshments will be provided afterwards at The Blue Bell in Hatfield.
Enquiries to Armitage Funeral Service, 3a Field Road, Thorne, DN8 4AG.
Tel. 01405 812202
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019