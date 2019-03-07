|
POWNEY William Passed away peacefully at Flower Park Care Home, Denaby Main after a short illness and surrounded by his loving family on February 15th 2019,
aged 84 years.
A well known gentleman of the Doncaster area and former pub landlord, he was the loving Husband of the late June, a caring Dad to Ava and Rosalyne and a devoted Grandad and Great-Grandad as well as a friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at the Church of the Good Shepherd,
Kirk Sandall on Friday March 15th 2019 at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 2.40pm. The family invite all mourners to share memories and refreshments afterwards at the Pilkington Bowling Club, Kirk Sandall.
Enquiries to Turners Funeral Service, Conisbrough.
Tel. 01709 770011.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
