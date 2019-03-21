Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:15
St. Wilfrid's Church
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00
Rose Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jubb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Jubb

Notice Condolences

William Jubb Notice
Jubb William (Bill) Formerly of Belton and Epworth, passed away peacefully on 16th February 2019, aged 93.
Loving husband of Joan, much loved father of Jane, Caroline, William and Joanne. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather.
A funeral service will be held at
St. Wilfrid's Church on
Thursday 4th April at 11.15am
followed by a burial at
Rose Hill Cemetery at 12pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations can be made in Bill's memory to The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster DN4 0RB 01302 344 444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.