Jubb William (Bill) Formerly of Belton and Epworth, passed away peacefully on 16th February 2019, aged 93.
Loving husband of Joan, much loved father of Jane, Caroline, William and Joanne. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather.
A funeral service will be held at
St. Wilfrid's Church on
Thursday 4th April at 11.15am
followed by a burial at
Rose Hill Cemetery at 12pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations can be made in Bill's memory to The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster DN4 0RB 01302 344 444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
