SNOWDIN Wilfred
(Wilf) Passed away peacefully on 27th May in
Manor View Nursing Home
and of Hatfield, aged 96 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Bessie,
he will be so sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service in
St Lawrence Parish Church,
Hatfield on June 10th at
12.30pm followed by committal
at Rose Hill Crematorium 1-40pm.
No flowers by request please
but if desired donations in lieu
for Hatfield Church Building Trust,
a plate provided in church.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons
Funeral Directors, Fishlake,
tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
