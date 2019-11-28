|
|
|
Holmes Wendy Mrs Wendy Holmes,
passed away peacefully in
Amphion Care Home on
20th November 2019,
aged 74.
Beloved wife of Vic, mum and
step mum of Shelley and Christine.
Friend to many, sadly missed
by all that knew her.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 10th December at 1.40 p.m.
at Rose Hill Crematorium. By request, family flowers only, donations can be made in Wendy's memory to
Bransbury Horse Sanctuary.
All enquiries to Bramleys Funeral Service, 78 Askern Road, Bentley
DN5 0EW Tel 01302 874197
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019