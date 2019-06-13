|
|
|
Smith Walter
(Woladimir Czerewinzak) Passed away peacefully on
May 31st, in Hospital,
and of Woodlands, aged 96 years.
Beloved Husband of the late
Mary Smith. Much loved Dad of Sonia,
Gerald, Kevin, Barry and Diane,
also a dear Father in law of Lorna
and Grandad of Joe and Sarah,
Rhys and Connor.
"He will be sadly missed"
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 19th June at All Saints Church, Woodlands at 1pm followed by Interment at Redhouse Cemetery 2pm.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
