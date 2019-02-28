|
LUFF (née Evers)
Violet Of Letchworth,
Hertfordshire.
Formerly lived for
many years in Cantley.
Passed away peacefully at
the Lister Hospital, Stevenage
on 12th February 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife to the late Thomas,
a dear mam to Alan and
mother in law to Julia.
Also a devoted nana to Holly and Oliver.
Violet will be sadly missed
by all her loving family,
friends and all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place
at Harwood Park Crematorium,
Stevenage on Monday
4th March at 2.45pm.
All enquiries to
E H Crouch, Funeral Directors,
50 High St, Baldock, SG7 6BJ,
Tel: 01462 491 144.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
