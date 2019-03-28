|
LINDLEY Victor Maurice On 19th March 2019.
Died peacefully, after a
long illness at the age of 93.
Greatly loved and much missed.
Say not in grief
That he is no more
But in thankfulness
That he once was.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Friday 29th March 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 3.20 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to Alzheimer's Society
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
