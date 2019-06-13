Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
13:15
Cantley Methodist Church
Lightfoot Vera Gwendoline Passed away on the
29th May 2019, aged 96 years.
'At Peace'.
Beloved wife of the late Cyril,
she will be sadly missed by sons
Brian and Michael, daughter Christine, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Tuesday 18th June at Cantley Methodist Church followed by burial in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family flowers only please by request. Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 36 Mill Street, Armthorpe.
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
