The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
Vera Hunter Notice
Hunter Vera Passed away peacefully, with her
family beside her, on 5th March 2019,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth,
loving mum to June and Sue and
mother-in-law to David and Ian.
Vera was also a doting nana
and great grandma.
She will be sadly missed
by all her friends and family.
The funeral service and committal will take place on Thursday 21st March, 12.20pm at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request but, if desired, donations may be
made to Dementia Care, a
collection plate will be available.
Enquires to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe Doncaster
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
