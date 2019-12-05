|
|
|
Breathwick Vera Passed away peacefully on the
27th November 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved Wife to the late Henry,
a dear Mum to Gillian and the late Paul also a dear Grandma to Anthony, Daniel, Kerry, David and Lisa.
Vera will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Family flowers only please by request,
a donation plate will be available for
St Mary's Care Home after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 12th December 2019 at 9.40am Co-operative Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019