Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Breathwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Breathwick

Notice Condolences

Vera Breathwick Notice
Breathwick Vera Passed away peacefully on the
27th November 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved Wife to the late Henry,
a dear Mum to Gillian and the late Paul also a dear Grandma to Anthony, Daniel, Kerry, David and Lisa.
Vera will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Family flowers only please by request,
a donation plate will be available for
St Mary's Care Home after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 12th December 2019 at 9.40am Co-operative Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -