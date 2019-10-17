Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00
Rose Hill crematorium
Valerie Keeling Notice
Keeling Valerie
(Val) Peacefully on the
5th October and of Armthorpe, aged 78 years.
A much loved wife of Geoffrey Keeling and a loving mum to Darren & Gavin. Also a caring grandma to Nathan & Holly, much loved sister in law to Audrey and a dear mother in law to Kerri & Lesley. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.

Rest in peace.

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill crematorium on Thursday 24th October at 12.00 noon.
By request, family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully received to the Respiratory Unit D.R.I.
A donation plate will be provided at
the crematorium.
Enquires to Carpenter Funeral Services, Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
