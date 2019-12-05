Home

Valerie Beaumont Notice
BEAUMONT Valerie
(Val) Passed away on
23rd November 2019, aged 70,
and of Balby.
In peace at last.
Val will be so sadly missed by her husband Jeff, daughters Sheryl
and Debra, grandchildren and
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 17th December at 1.00pm
in St Peter's Church, Chequer Road.
No flowers by request please.
A collection box for St John's Hospice will be available in church for
donations in Val's memory.
The family extend heartfelt
thanks to St John's Hospice
for their wonderful care.
Enq. to Steadman Funeral Directors
Tel 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019
