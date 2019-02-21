Home

Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Valda Willitts Notice
WILLITTS Valda Rose Passed away at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 14th February 2019,
aged 81 years and of Intake.
A much loved Mum, Nana, Great Nana, Sister and Sister In Law.
Val will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 4th March at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please, however there will be a collection plate available for donations to be shared between MacMillan Nurses and
St John's Hospice.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
