Taylor Ursula Azel Passed away peacefully on May 22nd and of Bawtry,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Taylor, loving mum of Jayne and Stephen, and nan of Megan, Lorna and Corinne.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 10th June 2019 at
National Spiritualist Church College Road Doncaster at 2.30pm
followed by cremation at
Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice c/o
W E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Tel 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
