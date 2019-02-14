Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Trevor Mannifield Notice
Mannifield Trevor Passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his family on February 2nd, formerly of Tickhill, aged 60 years.
The much loved Dad of Heather & John and also a dear Brother.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 21st February 2019 at St. Mary's Church Tickhill at 11.00 am followed by cremation at Babworth Crematorium at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation or Ward A4 (Stroke Ward) at Bassetlaw Hospital,
C/o W E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster. DN10 6QL. Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
