|
|
|
Garbutt Tony Of Edenthorpe
16.12.1956 - 30.06.2019
Tony, 62, passed away peacefully
in St Johns Hospice, Balby,
surrounded by his family,
after a short and sudden illness.
Tony was a kind and generous man who will be missed dearly by his Wife Wendy, Daughters Julie and Rachel, family and many friends.
A private green burial will be held
on 23rd July 2019 for family.
A tribute to Tony's life will be held
at 5:30pm on Tuesday 23rd July
at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel.
Wendy, Julie and Rachel would be pleased to welcome anyone who would like to join us in saying goodbye to Tony.
A collection will take place at the tribute service, alternatively
donations can be made in Tony's name to Firefly Cancer Awareness & Support, St Johns Hospice, Balby
or Cancer Research UK.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 11, 2019