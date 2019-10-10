Home

B A Wright & Sons
Oak Vale
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN7 5LP
01302 841296
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Notice

Todd Salter Notice
SALTER Todd James Passed away tragically on 1st October and of Kirk Sandall, aged 30 years.
Dearly loved son of Norman and Janet, dear brother to Norman and Jake,
also a loving daddy of Tyler and Olivia and a friend and rascal to many.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 16th October at 10-20am.
No flowers by request please but,
if desired, donations in lieu for Fire Fly.
A plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019
