SALTER Todd James Passed away tragically on 1st October and of Kirk Sandall, aged 30 years.
Dearly loved son of Norman and Janet, dear brother to Norman and Jake,
also a loving daddy of Tyler and Olivia and a friend and rascal to many.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 16th October at 10-20am.
No flowers by request please but,
if desired, donations in lieu for Fire Fly.
A plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019