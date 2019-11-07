|
SALTMARSH Thomas (Tom) Passed away peacefully in
St.Johns Hospice on 31st October after an short illness and of Askern,
late of Fenwick, aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Kath,
loving dad of Keith, dear grandad
to Natalie, Triston and Sophie,
great grandad to Phoebe, Mia Alfie
and Lydia, also a dear brother.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 13th November at 11-20am.
Family flowers only please, but if desired donations in lieu for St.Johns Hospice, a plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 7, 2019