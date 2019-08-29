|
PARKES Thomas
(Tom) The family would like to thank relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolences and charitable donations received following Tom's sad loss.
Our thanks to those who attended the funeral, staff at Park View Health Centre, Emma Smith, the staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Mexborough Montagu Hospital and Swallow Wood Nursing Home and to Bramleys Funeral Services for their professionalism and service, to Norman Daniels for a wonderful service and the staff at
The Cadeby Inn. Donations of £374
have been sent to
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019