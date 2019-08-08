|
Parkes Thomas
(Tom) Passed away peacefully on 30th July 2019, aged 86 years and of Spotbrough.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Wendy and Andrew, father-in-law of John and Marie and a dearly loved grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 15th August at Rose Hill Crematorium at 10:20am.
Family flowers only but donations in
lieu to the British Heart Foundation would be appreciated.
Enquiries to;- Bramleys Funeral Services, Tel: 01302 874197
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019