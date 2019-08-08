Home

Thomas Parkes

Thomas Parkes Notice
Parkes Thomas
(Tom) Passed away peacefully on 30th July 2019, aged 86 years and of Spotbrough.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Wendy and Andrew, father-in-law of John and Marie and a dearly loved grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 15th August at Rose Hill Crematorium at 10:20am.
Family flowers only but donations in
lieu to the British Heart Foundation would be appreciated.
Enquiries to;- Bramleys Funeral Services, Tel: 01302 874197
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019
