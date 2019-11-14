Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Thomas Newby Notice
Newby Thomas Rudsdale
"Tom" Sadly passed away on 4th November 2019 aged 80 years. Beloved Husband
of Christine, Father of James and Andrew, Father in law to Justine, and a
much loved Grandad. The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill
Crematorium on Thursday
21st November 2019 at 10am.
Family flowers only please by request, donations may be given in lieu to Arthritis Research, a collection box
will be available after the service.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster;
telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019
