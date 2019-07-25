Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Thomas Marshall Notice
Marshall Thomas (Arthur) Passed away peacefully on the
16th July 2019, aged 77 years.
A beloved husband to Carol and a loving dad to Helen and Andrew. Also a dear grandad. Arthur will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Family flowers only by request. Donations can be made in lieu of Cancer Research and Firefly, a collection plate will be provided after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 1.00pm.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 25, 2019
