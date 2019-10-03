|
Daley Thomas "Tom"
(Resident of Barnby Dun) Passed away peacefully
with his family by his side on
14th September 2019 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, aged 87 years.
Tom was the beloved Husband of Esme for 64 years, much loved and proud Father of Roy and his Wife Christiana, devoted Grandfather of Sarah and Lauren and a friend to many.
The Funeral service will take place
on Thursday 10th October 2019
at Rose Hill Crematorium at 1pm.
Please note family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019