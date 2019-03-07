Home

J Young & Son Funeral Director (Askern, Doncaster)
16 High St
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN6 0AB
01302 707737
Thomas Collings

Thomas Collings Notice
COLLINGS Thomas Passed peacefully at home
20th February 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving father, grandfather &
great grandfather, brother & brother in law and uncle, also loving partner.
Gone but never forgotten..............
Funeral service will take place at
St Peters Church, Askern,
on Thursday 14th March at 12.30pm followed by cremation at
Rose Hill Crematorium and
afterwards to Askern Welfare.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to Firefly, if desired.
All enquiries to J Young & Son Funeral Directors Tel. 01302707737
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
