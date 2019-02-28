|
|
|
BROWN Thomas Edwin Sadly passed away on
19th February 2019
aged 84 years and of Norton.
Much loved Brother of the late Mary, Connie and Stella.
Uncle Edwin will be sadly missed
by his Nieces and Nephews
also by his dear friends.
The family would like to thank everyone who came to Edwin's assistance at
Norton West End on the 19th February.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 8th March at 10:20am.
Family flowers only please however there will be a collection plate available for donations to be shared between
the British Heart Foundation and
a Dog Charity. Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road,
Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
