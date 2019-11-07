|
|
|
Parker Terry Anthony Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on
29th October 2019 aged 69 years.
Terry was a much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother, Uncle and a friend to many.
The Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at
St Peters Church, Warmsworth
(The White Church) at 11am followed by interment in Guest Lane Cemetery
at 12noon.
Please note family flowers only please, donations may be made in Terry's memory for the work of Firefly.
All Enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 7, 2019