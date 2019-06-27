|
|
|
CRITCHLEY-HAMILTON Terry Peacefully on June 18th and of Branton, aged 74 years.
A devoted husband to the late
Denise Critchley-Hamilton, a much loved dad to Adrian, Amanda and Alaster, also a caring Gramps
to all of his grandchildren.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday July 2nd at 2:40pm.
Family flowers only, donations gratefully received for
Neuro Support Group.
A donation plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services, Doncaster, Tel. 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
Read More