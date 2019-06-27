Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Hamilton-Critchley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Hamilton-Critchley

Notice Condolences

Terry Hamilton-Critchley Notice
CRITCHLEY-HAMILTON Terry Peacefully on June 18th and of Branton, aged 74 years.
A devoted husband to the late
Denise Critchley-Hamilton, a much loved dad to Adrian, Amanda and Alaster, also a caring Gramps
to all of his grandchildren.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday July 2nd at 2:40pm.
Family flowers only, donations gratefully received for
Neuro Support Group.
A donation plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services, Doncaster, Tel. 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.