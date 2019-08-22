Home

McGOLDRICK Terrence "Terry" Passed away peacefully on 10th August 2019
Aged 70 years.
Terry was a much loved Husband to Angie, Dad to Kevin and Sharon, Grandad to Craig, Brother to Tom, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin and a
friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 29th August 2019 at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in Terry's memory for the work of Cancer Research UK, a plate will be available at the crematorium.
All Enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
