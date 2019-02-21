Home

Teresa Raper

Teresa Raper Notice
RAPER Teresa JP Passed away peacefully at Lilybank Hydro Care Home, Matlock, Derbyshire on
Friday 15th February 2019,
aged 91 years. Much loved mum to Peter Raper and Dr. Susan Ekins,
gran and great gran who will be
greatly missed by all who knew her.
A service will be held at Markeaton Crematorium (Round Chapel) on Wednesday 6th March at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, however
if desired, donations in lieu can be
made at the service in Teresa's
name for Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeral Care,
Birchover Way, Allestree,
Derby 01332 550033.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
