HARHOFF Terence
(Terry) Suddenly on
Monday 29th April 2019,
Terry aged 70 years.
Dearly loved husband of Gillian.
Much loved dad of
Sharon and Debbie.
Cherished grandad
and great grandad.
Terry was a great friend to many
and will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service will be held at
St James Church, Doncaster on
Monday 17th June at 1.00pm
followed by committal at
Rose Hill Cemetery, Doncaster.
Floral tributes may be sent c/o
the funeral director,
or donations in Terry's memory
may be sent to MIND, 15-19 Broadway,
Stratford, London, E15 4BQ or
to The South Yorkshire Police
Benevolent Society c/o Clive Palmer,
Carbrook House, 5 Carbrook Hall Road,
Sheffield, S9 2EG.
All enquiries to
J Steadman & Sons, 01302 3444444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
