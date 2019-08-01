|
|
|
Coy Terence
"Terry" Sadly passed away at home on 22nd July 2019,
aged 89 years.
A much loved husband, father, granddad and great-grandad.
Sorely missed by all his loving
family and friends.
Terry's family wish to pass on their thanks to all the staff who cared
for Terry during his illness.
Rest in Peace Terry
Funeral service will take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, on 9th August 2019 at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only by request,
but any donations gratefully
received for Alzheimer's UK
and Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster;
telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019