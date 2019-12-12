Home

TEASDALE Sylvia Rose Peacefully on Saturday
30th November 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved Wife of Walter. A much loved Mother of Lynn, Alan, Neil and Susan. Also Mother-In-Law, Grandma,
Great Grandma and friend of
many who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Friday 13th December 2019 at
Saint Lawrence Parish Church,
Hatfield at 1pm followed by burial.
Family flowers only please but donations will be accepted towards Saint Lawrence Parish Church Fund.
Enq's - Wades Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne.
Tel - 01405 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019
